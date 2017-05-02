Home Instead one year anniversary and Puzzles for Seniors event

Home Instead Senior Care, of Port Clinton, is celebrating its one year anniversary and has partnered with Bassett’s Market to do a Puzzles for Seniors Donation drive.

One year anniversary-to us it’s personal

Valerie Kay became the new owner of Home Instead Senior Care in March of 2016, purchasing the franchise from Ceinwen and Tom Price. Valerie, a Certified Patient Advocate, believes that all Seniors deserve to live with dignity and an enhanced quality of life. The Home Instead Senior Care staff and their CAREGivers are united in this core belief to enable prolonged independence of older adults. Home Instead Senior Care’s main office is located at 205 SE Catawba Road in Port Clinton and services Ottawa, Erie, Huron and Upper Eastern Sandusky Counties. The Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce will be recognizing Home Instead Senior Care with a one-year Anniversary Ribbon Cutting at 2 pm on May 10. Immediately following the Ribbon Cutting there will be an Open House wrapping up the Puzzles for Seniors Donation drive.

Puzzles for Seniors donation drive

Bassett’s Market and Home Instead Senior Care have partnered to collect new and like new puzzles, word searches and adult coloring books for area Seniors. The Home Instead Senior Care CAREGivers spend quality time engaging and interacting with Seniors and have found that activities such as working on puzzles together helps to keep their minds active. All donations will be distributed to area seniors by Home Instead Senior Care CAREgivers and staff.

The kick-off date for the Puzzles for Seniors Donations was April 17. Donations can be dropped off at either Bassett’s Markets’ two locations, 3994 E Harbor Rd, Port Clinton or 228 W Main St, Bellevue and at the Home Instead Senior Care office at 205 SE Catawba Road, Port Clinton.