North Central EMS celebrates 31 years providing EMS service

North Central EMS recently hosted an anniversary dinner to honor their employees for years of service, and to recognize their 31 years as an organization. The dinner was held at Castaway Bay in Sandusky, and employees with two, five, ten, fifteen, twenty and twenty-five years of service were recognized and presented service awards by Executive Vice President Don Ballah.

The following recipients were honored:

• Two year awards Bob Alms, Denise Clausen, Rodney Collins, John Grieve, Jennifer Knecht, Zach Marshall, Judy Meyer, Logan Palm, Brittany McGuckin, Elmer Sensenig, Amanda Skirkanich, and Marissa Tuttamore.

• Five year awards Christopher Alcala, Michael Clavette, Kim Devos, Amanda Hanneman, Carrie Mullins, Lucas Palm, Don Richuiti, Tammy Ries, and Jane Tackas.

• Ten year awards Diane Dower, Kimberley Fleenor, Delbert Hatt, Trevor Johnson, James Naderer, and Bonnie Thompson.

• Fifteen year awards Jodie Brown, Vicki Hillman and Sandy Micheletti.

• Twenty year awards Jodi Gasser, Cynthia Geiger, Jeffrey Herman, Thomas Johnson, Joseph Micheletti, Thomas Sees, and Tim Toflinski.

• Twenty-five year award Lisa Demcho.

A Clinical Excellence Award was also presented to Paramedic Tom Sees and EMT Ashley Shaffer. This annual award recognizes one paramedic and one EMT for their dedication, clinical excellence, and ability to meet or exceed all company performance standards. The evening was concluded by the presentation of the Employee of the Year award to Director of Communications Joseph Micheletti.

North Central EMS provides emergency and non-emergency ambulance transportation, mobile intensive care transportation, specialized care transportation, wheelchair van services, paramedic bike team pre-hospital care, and mobile X-ray and Ultrasound services. EMS stations are located in Milan, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Greenwich, Vermilion, Port Clinton, Woodville, Sandusky, Green Springs and Bellevue.