Small Business Basics seminars set for May

• Wednesday, May 3, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Ottawa County Improvement Corporation (conference room), 8043 W. S.R. 163, Oak Harbor

• Wednesday, May 10, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce (conference room), 19 W. Market St., Tiffin

• Wednesday, May 17, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Erie County Chamber of Commerce (conference room), 604 W. Washington Row, Sandusky

• Wednesday, May 24, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Terra State Community College

(Building D, Room 115), 2830 Napoleon Road, Fremont



These events are free and open to the public.



To register or for more information, contact Bill Auxter, Director of the Ohio Small Business Development Center at 419-559-2210 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



Terra State Community College is a two-year accredited, state-supported, commuter college located in Fremont, Ohio. Terra State has a long history of service to the community and providing students with an education that is both accessible and affordable. Terra State offers twenty-two Applied Degrees and Certificates to students.