Magruder Hospital Board of Trustees appoints new member

Dornbusch graduated with a Masters in Education from Bowling Green State University after completing his bachelor’s degree there in Business and Marketing. He was the controller for Bassett’s IGA, and Gordon Lumber Company and the Treasurer of the Benton- Carroll-Salem Local School District. Currently, Dornbusch is the Treasurer of the Port Clinton City School District, a position he accepted in 2009.

The Magruder Hospital Board of Trustees recently appointed Jeff Dornbusch to sit on the hospital’s Board.

Dornbusch serves on the Board of Directors for The Gordon Lumber Company, is a Board of Education Member for Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools, Treasurer for St. John Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor, and President of the Port Clinton Kiwanis Foundation.

Dornbusch lives in Oak Harbor with his wife, Cassie, and their two children Caleb and Abby.