Chamber and Main Street award members

On Thursday, April 20, the Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Port Clinton held their annual awards dinner. Members and guests gathered at Mon Ami Historic Winery and Restaurant for the event.

Patti Wandover of Back In Thyme was awarded Outstanding New Business and was also elected to the Main Street Port Clinton Board.

During the Chamber’s annual meeting, Todd Almendinger with Magruder Hospital and Lance Woodworth with The Jet Express were elected to serve a second 3 year term on the Board. Deb Wierzba with Huntington Banks, Tim Hagen with Ida Rupp Public Library and Mike Sakal with Baumann Auto Center were elected to serve their first full-term on the Board. A special thanks to Chuck Miller, Lee Vivod and John Coppeler for their service to the Chamber Board for the past six years.

The other current members on the Chamber’s Board are as follows: Philip Bolte, Bolte Real Estate; Doug Focht, Focht Construction; Jim Sass, Ottawa County Commissioner; William Moore, Erie Shoreline Properties; Christie Sewell, Civilian Marksmanship Program; Scot Taylor, Pier 53; Jeff Wingate with Rock Ledge Inn and Jasmine Cupp, The Beacon (Main Street Port Clinton Vice Chair)

Chamber Officers elected for the 2017/2018 are: Lance Woodworth with The Jet Express, Chairman; Chuck Miller with Baumann Auto Sales, Past Chairman; Scot Taylor with Pier 53, Vice-Chairman; and Deb Wierzba with Huntington Bank, Treasurer.

Four individuals were elected by the membership to serve on the Board of Directors for Main Street Port Clinton through the year 2020. They are: Jasmine Cupp with the Beacon for her second term; Lori Madison with the Frederick Agency for her second term; Lisa Black with Ala Carte Café for her first term and Patti Wandover with Back In Thyme for her first term.

Jasmine, Lori, Patti and Lisa will join the following individuals on the Board: Dana Bacak Lynd with the Civilian Marksmanship Program; Jim Recker with Gerner Wolf Walker Funeral Home; Tyler Brown with Barnes Nursery; Mike Roder with Catawba Island Brewery; Gary Macko with First National Bank and Casey Madison with Croghan Colonial Bank.

Ex-Officio Board members include City of Port Clinton Mayor Hugh Wheeler, Port Clinton Councilman DeAnna Kuzma, and Duane Myers with Lake Erie Shores & Islands.

At the Annual Dinner, Roseann Hickman with Perfect Color Hair & Tan and Don Clemons with Arlington Inn/The Bait House were thanked for their commitment to Main Street Port Clinton for the past six years. Their dedication and energy on the Board will truly be missed.

At the March Board meeting of Main Street Port Clinton, the following officers were elected with terms beginning on April 1, 2017: Dana Bacak-Lynd with Civilian Marksmanship Program, President; Jasmine Cupp with The Beacon, Vice President; Lori Madison with The Frederick Agency, Secretary and Casey Madison with Croghan Colonial Bank, Treasurer.

The Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce gave out the following awards:

Lighthouse Award

Bistro 163

Beautification Award

Port Clinton Lighthouse Conservancy

Ambassador of the Year

Rhonda Clemons

Citizen of the Year

200th RED HORSE Squadron

Outstanding New Business

Back In Thyme

Business Member of the Year

Mr. Ed’s/Commodore Perry Inn and Suites

Main Street Port Clinton gave out the following awards:

Volunteer of the Year

Dawn Casler

Business of the Year

Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council

For more information about the Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce visit portclintonchamber.com. For more information about Main Street Port Clinton visit historicportclinton.com. Their joint office is located at 110 Madison Street in downtown Port Clinton.