Howard Hanna honors Catawba and Fremont agents

Each year Howard Hanna celebrates the prior year’s accomplishments of its extraordinary team with annual awards ceremonies. This year there was at least one event per the company’s eight regions of Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, Virginia, Michigan, West Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland. The event honoring Ohio and Michigan agents took place in downtown Cleveland and the Cleveland Convention Center on February 14. During the ceremony, the Howard Hanna Catawba office was honored as one of the West Region’s top fundraising offices collecting $19,769 for the Children’s Free Care Fund.

Additionally, the following Catawba or Fremont agents from the office also earned awards:



• Tomi Johnson: National Sales Excellence, Top Producer for Catawba Office, Very Best of the Best

• Kim Wood: Top Producer for Fremont Office, Quality Service

• Cheryl Hetrick: National Sales Excellence, Quality Service

• Mary Howard: National Sales Excellence,

• Donna Schoonmaker: National Sales Excellence, Quality Service

• Ken Spero: National Sales Excellence

• Sharon Woodson: National Sales Excellence, Quality Service

• Amy Northrup: Rising Star

• Kyle Recker: Rising Star

• Stephanie Yarbrough: Rising Star



The ceremony did not just celebrate awards; the executive committee also presented results from the prior year and predictions for the coming year. Through the hard work and dedication of the Howard Hanna Sales Team, 2016 was the best year on record with closed sales volume up 38% over the prior year and closed units up 43% making the company the top home seller in Ohio.



Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is the third largest real estate company in America, the number one privately owned broker in the nation, and the largest home seller in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. The family-owned and operated real estate company specializes in residential and commercial brokerage service, mortgages, closing and title insurance, land development, appraisal services, insurance services, corporate relocation and property management. With 270 offices across PA, OH, NY, VA, MI, WV, NC and MD, our more than 9,000 sales associates and staff are guided by a spirit of integrity in all aspects of the real estate process.



To learn more visit howardhanna.com or Facebook.com/howardhanna.