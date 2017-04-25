Otterbein recruits Regional Marketing Director

Otterbein has hired Amy Klosterman as Otterbein Portage Valley and Otterbein North Shore Regional Director of Marketing effective April 17, 2017. Amy’s responsibilities will include marketing and communications for Otterbein Portage Valley in Pemberville, Ohio and Otterbein North Shore in Marblehead, Ohio. She will work with the marketing teams to serve both of these communities as an expert in the senior living field. Amy has more than 20 years of experience in our industry with the last 16 serving as the Marketing Director at another senior community. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Health and Human Services from the University of Toledo.

“We are excited for Amy to join our team and look forward to the unique talents she will bring to Otterbein,” said Kathleen Geers, assistant vice president of sales and marketing.



Amy lives in Oregon, Ohio and is married to her husband Chris and she has a 20 year old son who is studying at Bowling Green University. In her spare time Amy enjoys exercising and yoga.



Otterbein is excited to have Amy as a new partner in caring and welcomes her to the Otterbein family.



Otterbein Senior Lifestyle Choices is a faith-based non-profit health and human services ministry related to the East Ohio and West Ohio Conferences of the United Methodist Church. Otterbein has five full-service retirement communities, six skilled nursing and rehabilitation neighborhoods (with three more in various stages of development), a home health agency, and hospice care.