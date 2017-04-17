Tuttamore presented with BGSU Alumni Award

“We are pleased to honor each of these recipients and their contributions to their professional communities, and the world,” said President Mary Ellen Mazey. “I am humbled to be surrounded by so many talented and dedicated people. They serve as wonderful role models for our students.”

For more than 100 years, Bowling Green State University has celebrated accomplished individuals for service to their professions, their communities and to the University. On March 18, ten alumni were honored for their contributions at the 2017 College Alumni Awards. A committee chose the honorees based on the recommendations of their peers, and each has achieved exceptional accomplishments in his or her career, bringing distinction to himself or herself and BGSU.

Outstanding College Alumni were chosen to represent each of the University’s colleges, highlighting the diverse disciplines of a comprehensive university. This year’s honoree nominated by BGSU Firelands was William M. Tuttamore of Marblehead.

William Tuttamore began his 40 year career in finance in 1976 shortly after graduating from BGSU. In 1992, He started his 25 year tenure at The Marblehead Bank, as Vice President of Loans. After serving in various capacities, Tuttamore was appointed a Bank Director in 1998. He was promoted to President- CEO of the bank in 2010.

Tuttamore graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science degree in communication after receiving an associate degree from BGSU Firelands in 1974. He also received advanced banking education certificates from the American Institute of Banking and Ohio Banking Schools. He has taught financing, banking and economic classes at BGSU Firelands, OSU Lima, The American Institute of Banking, and Ohio Banking Schools.

During his career, Tuttamore has been recognized with the Northwest Ohio Bank Auditors Association’s Founding President Award, American Institute of Banking President Award, Marblehead Peninsula Chamber of Commerce President Award, the Kirkpatrick Award for Community Service and many other honors.

He has served on the BGSU Firelands advisory board and on a fundraising committee for a new nursing facility on the Firelands campus. While at BGSU Firelands, Tuttamore was president of the broadcasting club, a student senator, a campus newspaper sports editor, and a basketball TV announcer.

Tuttamore has continued to broadcast local high school sporting events for the past 40 years and also serves as a deacon for Truth Ministries. He and his wife, Lois live in Lakeside-Marblehead. They have raised four children and enjoy spending time with their eight grandchildren.