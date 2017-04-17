Discover Your Employment Success Story with OhioMeansJobs – Ottawa County

A young lady named Clarissa had been looking for a full-time job in Oak Harbor, while she was working two part-time jobs in Sandusky. She has a BA in Fine Arts and is currently working on her MBA. Since July 1st, Clarissa had been coming to the OMJ center once a week, where the OMJ staff helped her gain focus on her marketing efforts.

“She is extremely artistic and when I heard that Signature Label was interested in hiring someone for their Graphic Design position, I immediately thought of Clarissa”, said Valerie Mannon, Employment Resources Coordinator at OMJ – Ottawa County.



Ms. Mannon had Clarissa put together a portfolio of her art work and helped her focus her resume towards that position. After a few days, Clarissa got the interview and was given an offer of employment the next day.



OhioMeansJobs Ottawa County wishes you the best of luck in the next step of your career. Never give up and keep working towards your goals. Congratulations Clarissa!



If you find this testimonial inspiring, please visit the OhioMeansJobs – Ottawa County location at 8043 W. State Route 163 in Oak Harbor.