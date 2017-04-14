Port Social opens in Island House

Port Social opens in Island HouseFeatured
With owning businesses in Cleveland and Destin, FL, Rossi Penney knows a thing or two on how help people eat, drink and have fun. Penney has recently opened up Port Social which sits inside the historic Island House on the corner of Madison and Perry in downtown Port Clinton.
“We go with a modern look, music videos on TV, high quality food, entertainment and gaming all in one building,” said owner Rossi Penney.
Port Social has fish bowl drinks, long island iced teas, a great cocktail list, a variety of food and games such as four person Pac Man, tournament basketball, skeeball and other arcade style games. They also have patio seating and plan to have room service available for those staying in the Island House. Every Thursday there are half of appetizers for happy hour from 3-7 p.m.
“I see growth in Port Clinton and we have a great product,” said Penney.
For more information about Port Social or to book a private event call Rossi Penney at 567-249-6571.
