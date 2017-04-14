Evolve Riverfront Café holds ribbon cutting

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for Evolve Riverfront Café on April 10. Evolve is located at 169 Mill Street in downtown Oak Harbor. Their hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Breakfast is served from 7-10:30 a.m., lunch is served from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and the Rocket Power Hour is from 3-4 p.m. Saturdays are open for breakfast only from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

A grand opening celebration and business after hours will be held on Monday, April 17, from 4-6 p.m. where there will be samples of their baked goods and free house coffee.