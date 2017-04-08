Upcoming events at Magruder Hospital

Pilates is a method of exercise that consists of low-impact flexibility and muscular strength and endurance movements. Pilates emphasizes use of the abdominals, lower back, hips and thighs. Pilates is named for its creator, Joseph Pilates, who developed the exercises in the early 1900s.

Certified Pilates instructor Liz Tarney offers Pilates classes in the Magruder Conference Center on Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $4 per class. The classes will resume on Wednesday, April 12.

Participants may join the classes anytime. For more information, call 740-403-9053. For more information about other classes, educational programs and other events, visit magruderhospital.com and click on the events calendar.

Monthly Health Screening

Magruder Hospital will offer their monthly screening on the second Thursday of every month starting at 9 a.m. in the lab. The test is a venipuncture/blood draw rather than a finger stick, and will include a Basic Metabolic Panel (glucose, BUN/Creatinine, calcium, potassium, sodium, chloride, CO2, etc.) and a Lipid profile (Total Cholesterol/LDL/HDL/Triglycerides), as well as a Blood Pressure check. The cost is $16. The next screening will be April 13 and appointments can be made by calling 419-734-3131 ext. 3420.

For more information on events and screenings, go to Magruder’s website at magruderhospital.com.