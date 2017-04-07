Rudder’s: Staying in the family

After seventeen years of being a Catawba Island gathering place, Rudder’s continues on as the next generation takes over the operation of the café, deli and gift shop. Carrie and Dave Kruse will open the doors on April 6 with excitement and dedication to bringing great customer service coupled with a fresh, high quality menu.

Carrie, daughter of founders Bob and Kay Pudelski, is familiar to all who frequent Rudder’s as the driving force for the front of the house operation. Now Dave will become an important part of the team as he attends training for becoming a barista and assumes additional cooking responsibilities.

Stop by and wish Carrie and Dave well as they kick-off a new and exciting season. Look for many familiar faces including manager Penny Mercurio, from the Garden Restaurant. Rudder’s has established itself as a family run business that brings a special warmth and friendliness to both locals and visitors.

Visit them opening day, Thursday, April 6, at 7 a.m. for coffee and freshly baked pastries. Rudder’s is located at 3260 NE Catawba Rd., Port Clinton.