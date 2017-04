Evolve Riverfront Café would like to announce their grand opening at 169 Mill Street in downtown Oak Harbor. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Monday, April 10, at 10 a.m. All are invited to join the new business for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Evolve will also be hosting a Grand opening/Business After Hours on April 17 from 4-6 p.m. They will have free samples of the baked goods and free house coffee.