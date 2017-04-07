Bolte Real Estate welcomes Debbie Conte

Phillip Bolte and Renee Bolte Stine are pleased to announce the addition of area real estate agent Debbie Conte to their family of real estate professionals. Debbie has a 16 year history of working with many buyers and sellers in guiding them through and to their real estate dreams.

Debbie and her husband, Sam, have two grown children, Keith and Sammy Jo, and also enjoy the company of their two grand-dogs, Charlie and Beau. She feels fortunate to have been born to a large family whose main theme is “fun, fun and more fun!” She also expresses gratefulness of being surrounded by an amazing group of friends. Debbie attributes her success to these personal fortunes.

In her free time, Debbie enjoys spending time with family and friends, boating, going to the beach and sewing. Surrounded by family and friends, Debbie is ready and excited to continue her real estate career with Bolte Real Estate. She can be reached at 419-656-3356.