Women in Business: Bailey VanKirk

The business was founded in 2007 by my mother Laura A. Brown and her best friend Sandee Abele. In 2014 they stepped aside and I took over and moved Desdemona's to a building my husband and I bought in the village. It is a one man operation for the most part, occasionally my husband or mother will fill in behind the counter, but I am for the most part at work seven days a week either in the upstairs studio where I live or the gallery. Our 3 year anniversary will be June 1st of this year. Time flies!

I am the owner and operator of Desdemona's Art Gallery, a local art gallery and nautical decor shop in Marblehead village. This is where I create and display my paintings.

What is the most important principle you follow in business?

Keep it interesting. My career does not let me punch out at the end of the day, so it is important that I am absolutely in love with what I am filling my time with, whether it be painting or working in the gallery. In a way I am always on the clock thinking ahead to my next project, I usually have at least 5 painting commissions or other ideas on my plate.

Being super involved with the community also keeps me motivated. I am on the board of the GPCAAC, the Marblehead Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, and very involved with the Marblehead Merchants. These channels bring me new inspiration and energy all the time. I get to meet new people, learn local history, and generally keep my ear to the ground on what is happening in the area. It's all fascinating. I'm never bored.

What important woman, historically or personally, has inspired you?

Ginnie Brown, my late maternal grandmother. Total lady boss and family matriarch. She and my grandfather, Bob Brown Sr., owned Channel Grove Marina where I grew up. Ginnie was head honcho in the office (also a home office, overlooking the marina, similar to my setup). She was completely serious about her work, but knew how to work hard and efficiently so she was able to reward herself with free time to enjoy her fabulous life on Lake Erie in the summer. When I took over Desdemona's my grandfather gave me Ginnie's old paymaster check writer from the 1960's. I still use it to pay bills, and the sound of the handle being pressed always reminds me of her working in her office. I will always treasure it.