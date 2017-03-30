Women in Business: Brenda Silveous
Brenda Silveous: The Cure Salon & Spa, Oak Harbor
Where do you work and what is your title?
I am a salon owner as well as a full time cosmetologist at The Cure Salon & Spa in Oak Harbor.
How long have you been in business?
I have been a self-employed cosmetologist for 25 years. I purchased my first salon in 1999 and in 2014 I purchased another building and have quadrupled in size. I have four amazing stylist/manicurist Rhonda Kouts, Katie Suder and Anne Morris.
Rocket Rehab and Therapy Brian Hall is now located at the West end of the building.
What is the most important principle you follow in business?
The client is not here for you, you are here for the client! Customer service is just as much an art as hair services or nail services! Competition is good, it makes you stay competitive and on top of your game!
What important woman, historically or personally has inspired you?
Susan B. Anthony, Harriet Tubman and Rosa Parks just to name a few! So many strong, hard working women! Whatever your passion is, be great at it!
