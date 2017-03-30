Women in Business: Brenda Silveous

Brenda Silveous: The Cure Salon & Spa, Oak Harbor



Where do you work and what is your title?

I am a salon owner as well as a full time cosmetologist at The Cure Salon & Spa in Oak Harbor.

How long have you been in business?

I have been a self-employed cosmetologist for 25 years. I purchased my first salon in 1999 and in 2014 I purchased another building and have quadrupled in size. I have four amazing stylist/manicurist Rhonda Kouts, Katie Suder and Anne Morris.

Rocket Rehab and Therapy Brian Hall is now located at the West end of the building.