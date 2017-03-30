Women in Business: Marilyn Burns

Marilyn Burns: Marilyn’s, Lakeside



Where do you work and what is your title?

I am the owner of Marilyn’s and Marilyn’s Two in Lakeside.

How long have you been in business?

I have been in retail for 48 years. I also taught in Sylvania for 30 years.

What is the most important principle you follow in business?

You can’t sell from an empty shelf, so mine are full; you can’t put a dime in your register if the lights are out and the doors are locked; and 24/7 means there are 168 hours in a week and if you only work 40 you ain’t working!