Women in Business: Marilyn Burns
Marilyn Burns: Marilyn’s, Lakeside
Where do you work and what is your title?
I am the owner of Marilyn’s and Marilyn’s Two in Lakeside.
How long have you been in business?
I have been in retail for 48 years. I also taught in Sylvania for 30 years.
What is the most important principle you follow in business?
You can’t sell from an empty shelf, so mine are full; you can’t put a dime in your register if the lights are out and the doors are locked; and 24/7 means there are 168 hours in a week and if you only work 40 you ain’t working!
What important woman, historically or personally, has inspired you?
The important woman in my life is my mom, Edna Cook, who worked hard as a nurse, but always had time to volunteer in her church and children’s activities. She also always had at least two kinds of homemade desserts on the table.
Follow Us