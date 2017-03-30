Women in Business: Valerie Winterfield
Valerie Winterfield: Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce, Oak Harbor
Where do you work and what is your title?
I work at the Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce as the Executive Director.
How long have you been in business?
I have been with the Chamber of Commerce for almost 9 years and working in business in general for 16 years.
What is the most important principle you follow in business?
The most important principle to me is integrity. The right choice is not always the easiest choice, but it is important to build trust and relationships.
What important woman, historically or personally, has inspired you?
Personally, the most inspirational women in my life were my grandmothers. They taught me the value of hard work, how to stand up for myself, and how to be a strong independent woman.
