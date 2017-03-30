Women in Business: Tonya Couture-Grubb
Tonya Couture-Grubb: JT’s Catawba Café, Catawba Island
Where do you work and what is your title?
JT'S Catawba Cafe, Owner
How long have you been in business?
JT'S Catawba Cafe opened April 26, 2013.
What is the most important business principle you follow in business?
Respect and appreciation. Respect and appreciate your employees, customers and the business. Teamwork is a large part of our success at JT'S Catawba Cafe.
What important woman, historically or personally, has inspired you?
My dad encouraged me to be a strong, independent women. However, my mom is the strongest person I know. She encouraged me to follow my dreams and work hard for what I wanted to accomplish. I feel very blessed to have had a strong upbringing and support system.
Follow Us