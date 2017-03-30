Women in Business: Tonya Couture-Grubb

Tonya Couture-Grubb: JT’s Catawba Café, Catawba Island



Where do you work and what is your title?

JT'S Catawba Cafe, Owner

How long have you been in business?

JT'S Catawba Cafe opened April 26, 2013.

What is the most important business principle you follow in business?

Respect and appreciation. Respect and appreciate your employees, customers and the business. Teamwork is a large part of our success at JT'S Catawba Cafe.