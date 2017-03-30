Women in Business: Lisa Black
Lisa Black: Ala Carte Café, Port Clinton
Where do you work and what is your title?
Owner of Ala Carte Café
How long have you been in business?
I have owned the business for three years.
What is the most important principle you follow in business?
Customers are our first priority and to never serve anything that I wouldn’t want served to me.
What important woman, historically or personally, has inspired you?
It isn’t one certain female that I look up to, but many. My aunts on my mom’s side of the family are incredibly hard workers and are in their 70s and they still work because they want to stay busy. I can hope to be that youthful in my 70s!
