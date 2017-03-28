Island businesses to hold Put-in-Bay Job Fair

Persons seeking jobs this summer at Put-in-Bay are invited to the Put-in-Bay Job Fair on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lake Erie Shores & Islands Welcome Center at 770 SE Catawba Rd in Port Clinton. This event will feature over 25 island businesses looking to hire employees for the 2017 season. Full and part-time positions are available.

The event is in its third year and helps to connect job-seekers to businesses from the island. Event organizer Nicole DeFreitas said, “Recruitment poses a unique challenge for island businesses due to their separation. This job fair brings Put-in-Bay to the mainland, and gives job-seekers the chance to connect with and even interview with potential employers.”

Confirmed businesses include: Lake Erie Islands Nature & Wildlife Center, Frosty Bar, Jet Express, Miller Boat Line, Joe’s Bar, Cameo Pizza, Best Western & Sleep Inn, The Crew’s Nest, Blu Luna, Park Cart & Bike Rental, Put-in-Bay Raceway, Pasqaule’s Café, Round House Bar, Chicken Patio, Park Hotel, Mossbacks & Fish Bowl, The Boardwalk, Hooligans, The Keys, Dairy Isle, Topsy Turvey, Put-in-Bay Water Craft Rental, Beer Barrel & Tippers, North Coast Cab, Perry’s Cave & Family Fun Center, Island Transportation and the Anchor Inn.

No pre-registration is necessary. Contact Nicole DeFreitas at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with any questions.