Kelly joins The Marblehead Bank

The Marblehead Bank, the Peninsula’s only community bank with local headquarters, is pleased to announce that Paula Kelly has agreed to become a member of the bank’s loan processing team. Ms. Kelly comes to the bank with 25 years of experience supporting staff and managers with internal loan operations for small and large banks. Several years ago Paula moved from Michigan to Marblehead with her husband Tod. She has since worked in several area businesses before joining The Marblehead Bank.

William Tuttamore, the bank’s President and CEO noted, “We are very fortunate to have Ms. Kelly join our bank family. Over her career, Paula has developed a valuable skill set that will make an important contribution to our loan processing department.”



About The Marblehead Bank

The Marblehead Bank is an FDIC insured community bank that has served the Marblehead Peninsula and greater Ottawa County since 1907. Being a locally owned and operated financial institution, The Marblehead Bank contributes to the economic well-being of the area and serves the banking needs of both consumers and businesses. The Marblehead Bank is committed to serving the local community and remaining a strong, independent community bank.