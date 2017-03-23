"Let’s meet at Jamestown"

Festivities include live music, featuring Mike Drum from 5-7 p.m. and Corduroy Road from 8 p.m. to midnight.



Jamestown Tavern, an all-around community staple, enjoys a loyal, year-round customer base, from locals, summer residents and visiting tourists alike. While the event is sure to bring a crowd, it is the unassuming, relaxed atmosphere that keeps everyone coming back.



Originally Ontko & Dorko Café, the bar, built by Andrew Dorko and Frank Ontko, opened near the turn of the 20th century. According to Dorko’s grandson, Village Councilman Dean Dorko, “It was a tavern that served the community well, especially the quarry workers. They would open early in the morning so the dusty and tired quarry workers, getting off the night shift, could stop by and wet their whistle before going home for some well-deserved rest.”



During the Prohibition era the bar was sold and turned into a housewares store, selling stoves, tables and chairs. Following the end of Prohibition, Andrew Dorko repurchased the building, and the tavern remained in the Dorko family until it was sold in 1976.



In the late 1970s, Paul and Margene Klacik purchased the bar, which became known as Kootz’s Village Inn, or simply Kootz’s, for over 17 years, until it was purchased by the current owners.



Jamestown Tavern’s name is rooted in its geographical territory—located in a subdivision developed by John James in the early 1900s. Current owners, locals Joanne and Mark Sauvey and Teresa and Patrick Fontana decided on the name, “to pay tribute to the Marblehead of yesteryear and the people who gave the village its unique character.”



Inside, the friendly faces behind the bar and seated next to you—always willing to share a story or joke—create a warm sense of camaraderie. The welcoming atmosphere has persisted for decades, but the tavern enjoys an ongoing success and popularity that can be overwhelmingly accredited to hard work of its manager, Molly Rosiar.



Everyone knows Molly, and her careful attention to detail creates a heartfelt sense of community. Well wishes and condolences hail from a message board outside that changes daily, and behind the bar, a trending board serves as the pulse of the community, highlighting current and local events.



Eclectic decorations add to the cozy charm of the century-year-old establishment. The nautical décor adorning the walls is blended with local mementos, and Molly’s ever-present twinkle lights are strewn throughout—hanging behind the mahogany bar, along the windows and from the tavern’s ever present garland. The quirky garland and lights never come down, they only change with the season or holiday.



Local business owner and President Pro Tem of Village Council, John Starcher, further notes how Molly puts her heart into her work. “More importantly, she has worked very hard to assure the tavern maintains a social conscience. Numerous fundraisers have been conducted here to benefit folks in our community who have needed a helping hand. As a customer, I appreciate having a local establishment that’s a pleasure to patronize. As a Village official, I appreciate very much having such a good corporate citizen located in our town.”



The local bar is a neighborhood establishment. Danbury’s school reunions often begin or end here. When visiting from out of town, “let’s meet at Jamestown” is a familiar invitation when making plans to reconnect with old friends and neighbors. “Molly has done an amazing job transforming the Jamestown Tavern from a ‘shot and a beer’ type place into an actual destination for people to go and enjoy,” adds Starcher. “Whether it’s for drinks, a delicious meal, watching the big game, or weekend entertainment, there’s something for everyone.”