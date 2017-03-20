Jensen joins The Marblehead Bank

The Marblehead Bank, the Peninsula’s only community bank with local headquarters, is pleased to announce that Monica Jensen has agreed to become a member of the bank’s customer service team. Ms. Jensen began her banking career with First National Bank in 1990 where she worked for five years before joining Key Bank for five years. She has spent the last 15 years working for Huntington National Bank in Port Clinton. Monica grew up in the Port Clinton area and still lives here with her husband and their family.

William Tuttamore, the bank’s President and CEO noted, “We are very fortunate to have Ms. Jensen join our bank family. Throughout her career, Monica has cultivated a strong desire for superior customer service. She comes to our bank highly recommended by her previous co-workers, friends and customers.”



About The Marblehead Bank

The Marblehead Bank is an FDIC insured community bank that has served the Marblehead Peninsula and greater Ottawa County since 1907. Being a locally owned and operated financial institution, The Marblehead Bank contributes to the economic well-being of the area and serves the banking needs of both consumers and businesses. The Marblehead Bank is committed to serving the local community and remaining a strong, independent community bank.