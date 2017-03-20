North Central EMS hires Mobile Intensive Care Unit Director

Registered nurse James Garber recently joined North Central EMS as the director of the newly created mobile intensive care unit. He began his career in EMS when he was sixteen years old, and acquired his RN license in 1993. James holds multiple certifications in advanced cardiac, trauma, adult, pediatric, and neonatal life support, and has an advanced practice certification as a Certified Emergency Nurse.

He brings decades of leadership and experience in pre-hospital, inter-hospital and in-hospital emergency care through his experience working as an EMT and paramedic in both Ohio and Michigan and working concurrently as an emergency department RN and a critical care transport RN. James continues to educate fellow emergency workers by being an active participant in the Free Open Access Medical education concept on social media (#FOAMed and #FOAMems). He resides near Oak Harbor with his wife and best friend Jessica, and they share six children together.