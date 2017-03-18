BPW Adult Scholarship Application Grants

Ottawa County women in need of funds to attend college or technical school for the fall 2017 semester are encouraged to apply for a grant from the Port Clinton Area Business and Professional Women. Applicants must be attending an Ohio college and have not received a grant from BPW in the past five years.

Women interested in applying may pick up applications at Ida Rupp Public Library in Port Clinton, The Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, Oak Harbor Library or the Job Store in Oak Harbor.