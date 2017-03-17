Greener named Ohio School Bus Mechanic of the Year

Benton-Carroll-Salem School Bus Mechanic Mr. Paul Greener has been named the 2017 David L. Drum School Bus Mechanic of the Year by the Ohio Association for Pupil Transportation (OAPT). Mr. Greener will be recognized at the OAPT Annual Conference and Banquet in Dublin, OH, on March 13.

B-C-S Director of Transportation Jeannie Behnken stated that the award was "well deserved for one of the most hard-working and dedicated employees of Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools Paul Greener."

Superintendent Guy Parmigian commented: "Paul's dedication, resourcefulness, and mechanical ability make him an integral part of our team here at Benton-Carroll-Salem. He is very deserving of the Mechanic of the Year award!"

Paul Greener has worked for Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools since 1995.