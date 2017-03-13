Commodore Perry Federal Credit Union to contribute $5,000 in scholarships

The credit union is offering its annual $1,000 Nancy Anderson Memorial Scholarship, and they again have partnered with BBQ Traveler, a local travelling BBQ company that caters special events, to offer a scholarship for $1,000. Both scholarships are open to Ottawa County high school seniors graduating in the class of 2017, and who are members of the credit union.

Commodore Perry Federal Credit Union is teaming up with a local business and other area credit unions to award a total of $5,000 in college scholarships for the 2017-18 academic school year.

The application with complete details and rules can be downloaded from the credit union’s website at cpfcu.coop and must be completed and returned to the credit union by the deadline of March 17, 2017.

In addition, when a student applies for the scholarships, all entries will be automatically forwarded to the Northwest Ohio Credit Union Outreach Alliance Scholarship Program. This alliance is offering three scholarships in the amounts of $1,500, $1,000, and $500. By completing the second page of the CPFCU scholarship application, the credit union will forward the essay and application to the NWOCUOA scholarship contest on the applicant’s behalf. More details for that scholarship can be found on the application.

The Nancy Anderson Memorial Scholarship is named after Commodore Perry FCU’s former employee who worked at the credit union for many years and passed away in 2009 from cancer. Nancy Anderson played an instrumental role in the establishment of the Oak Harbor branch. Her coworkers and those who knew her loved her for her kind heart, the smile that was always on her face, and for the exceptional way she helped members.

“Commodore Perry Federal Credit Union is proud to offer these scholarships to the students in our community,” said Michael Barr, CEO. “We believe in investing in our younger members, and these scholarships are a great way to do that,” he added.

The Northwest Ohio Credit Union Outreach Alliance is part of the Ohio Credit Union League initiative to conduct community outreach activities that embody the credit union philosophy of “People Helping People.” This scholarship is one of the ways they do that.

All scholarship winners will be notified by mail and will receive the award at each school’s Scholarship Ceremony in the spring.

Commodore Perry Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution offering products and services to anyone in Ottawa County. The credit union currently has two locations in Oak Harbor and Port Clinton, and a third location in Elmore will be opening later this year. For more information, visit the credit union online at cpfcu.coop or like them on Facebook.