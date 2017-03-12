Upcoming events at Magruder Hospital

Magruder Hospital will host the monthly Alzheimer’s Support Group on Monday, March 13, at 9 a.m. in the Conference Center. The support group meets each month on the second Monday and is for family members, friends and caregivers of anyone dealing with dementia and memory loss. The group is helpful for sharing tips, education, encouragement and resources.

For more information about this program as well as other support groups, events and screenings, go to magruderhospital.com and click on the events calendar.

LuLaRoe Shopping Event

The Magruder Hospital Auxiliary is hosting an onsite boutique of LuLaRoe’s unique line of women’s clothing at comfortable prices. Check out smart and one-of-a-kind fashionable tops, dresses and similar products from this specialty label, not available in stores.

The event will take place Thursday, March 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in the Magruder main lobby.

For more information about the Magruder Auxiliary, or to join the many volunteers at your community hospital, contact Auxiliary & Volunteer Coordinator Kathy Gallogly at 419-734-3131 ext. 3256, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

For information about upcoming health information presentations and luncheons, health screenings, Fulton Street Café daily and weekly menu specials, or 2017 travel selections, visit the main lobby desk, check the Magruder website at magruderhospital.com, or visit us on Facebook.