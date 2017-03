The March Ottawa County Safety Council meeting will be held Wednesday, March 15, at the Ottawa County Resource Centre. There will be lunch and networking from 11-11:30 a.m. and a meeting and presentation from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 pm.

Sara Glen Senior Sleep Lab Technician of Firelands Regional Medical Center will be speaking about sleep deprivation and sleep apnea. Please RSVP to Jessica Kowalski by March 13 at 419-898-6242.