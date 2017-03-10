Marblehead Bank employee retires after 26 years

The Marblehead Bank, the Peninsula’s only community bank with local headquarters, would like to announce the retirement of Marge Frederick as of April 1, 2017. Ms. Frederick joined the bank in 1991 and has served in several capacities the last 26 years. She was promoted to Vault Teller in 2009 and remained at that position until her retirement.

Marge is planning to continue living in the Marblehead area, while enjoying family and friends. She hopes to keep busy helping family members, attending to her beloved cat and working with her garden and plants.



William Tuttamore, the bank’s President and CEO noted, “We are going to miss Marge at the bank. She has worked faithfully in all her responsibilities and in serving our bank customers. I know that all of us wish her well in the next phase of her life.”



About The Marblehead Bank

The Marblehead Bank is an FDIC insured community bank that has served the Marblehead Peninsula and greater Ottawa County since 1907. Being a locally owned and operated financial institution, The Marblehead Bank contributes to the economic well-being of the area and serves the banking needs of both consumers and businesses. The Marblehead Bank is committed to serving the local community and remaining a strong, independent community bank.