PC Chamber hosting job fair
The Port Clinton Chamber of Commerce will be teaming up with the Port Clinton High School to host a Job Fair on March 9. Chamber employers with open positions will be attendance.
Come dressed professionally and bring multiple copies of your resume. Be ready to meet with employers.
This free event is open to the public from 2:45-4:30 p.m. and will take place in the Port Clinton High School Gymnasium, 821 Jefferson Street, Port Clinton.
The following business are scheduled to attend:
• Magruder Hospital
• Lake Erie Shores & Islands
• Great Lakes Popcorn Co.
• Tall Timbers Campground
• African Wildlife Safari
• Boardwalk Family Restaurants
• Otterbein North Shore
• Crosswinds Restaurant
• The Lakeside Association
• Happy Days Boating
• Dock’s Beach House
• Catawba Island Club
• Bassett’s Market
• Rock Ledge Inn Cottages
• Century 21
• Country Inn/Quality Inn
• Catawba Moorings
• Avery’s
• Arlington Inn/The Bait House
• City of Port Clinton
• 200th Red Horse Squadron
• Riverview Industries
• Cedarlane RV Park
• Jet Express
• Ottawa County Riverview Healthcare
• OK Rental and Sales
• Mon Ami Winery
• Best Western
• Pier 53 Dublin Commercial
• Island Adventure Family Fun
• Arby’s
• Holiday Inn Express
• US Air Force
• Jeff Kuras Excavating
For more information call 419-734-5503.
Follow Us