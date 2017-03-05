Could he make a will?

Will contest and undue influence are the ideas that make great movies. Everyone knows that she is crazy but she made a will and left everything to the house cleaner. Does the will get thrown out of court? We all know of people through the years that were not considered “with it” but they did legally have the capacity to make a will.

Requirements

To legally execute a will, one must be 18 years of age. The individual must have the following capacities at the time of executing the will:

A. A person must be able to know the nature and extent of his assets and property.

B. The individual must know who his relatives are and who would inherit if they had no will.

C. The person must understand that they are signing a document that would dictate who would get their property upon their death.

Burden of proof

The above requirements sound easy but applying the rules to determine capacity are difficult. The burden is not on the testator (the one executing the will) but rather on the person that is contesting the will. The one complaining must also have standing. This means he would inherit if there had been no will. A next door neighbor has no standing to file a lawsuit to have the will set aside.

If the will is executed properly then it is presumed to be valid. The one complaining must prove that there was no testamentary capacity or a sound mind at the exact moment that the will was signed.

This means that a person could lack mental capacity for five days but if on the sixth day he awoke lucid and meeting all of the tests above, he could execute a will that would be deemed valid. A person with dementia can have the mental capacity at any given time.

If a person has never been declared legally incompetent, we have a duty to allow the execution if it can be determined that he was competent as to the above rules at that moment. The attorney’s job is not to listen to others but rather to determine for himself that the person is at least lucid at that moment. Wills must be witnessed by two independent individuals who are present when the determination is made. If there is doubt, then extensive questioning must be completed so that the record and validity can be proven. I have on several occasions videotaped the signing to memorize the moment and have verbal and visual proof.

Giving to people or organizations not liked by the rest of the family has no relevance to what the testator wants to do. It is not for us to like what the testator did with his property; just to be sure that he had the mental capacity to know what he was doing at the time of signing.

Even if he cannot read or write, he may sign a will. He normally knows how to spell his name or he can make an X known as “his mark” to sign a will. Lack of education or common sense does not make the will invalid. Leaving out the family is the prerogative of the one signing the will. Forgetfulness does not matter if he can remember at the moment of signing.

Undue influence

This subject is easy to spot but hard to prove. Many people are influenced, but the ultimate decision is theirs and cannot be overridden. Undue influence is when the person making the will has the capacity but is mentally controlled by another person who has selfish manipulative intentions. This is a very grey area. Again, the presumption is that the testator knows what he is doing. There is a fine line between being nice to a person and being nice for the ultimate goal of receiving the person’s assets at his death. People often pay back people for kindness. The first thought from those who did not inherit is that the person had an ulterior motive. Most times, there is no motive and it is very important that the testator be allowed to do what he or she wants. Undue influence has an element of manipulation and domination. The action must almost be by force and coercion to the point that it destroys the free thinking and ability to choose by the testator.

When a person dies and leaves out all or part of the family there is the immediate thought to sue. After an appointment with a qualified attorney, they find that proving mental incompetency is an expensive uphill battle. Attorneys sometime place in the document a “NO CONTEST” clause. This basically states that if a person who stands to inherit would in any way challenge the will, he will receive nothing. The heir better be sure he will win to chance losing whatever he was to inherit under the terms of the will. The experience of the attorney is a great resource in determining the correct course of action. Get a good opinion before filing a law suit.

Jeff Roth is a partner with David Bacon and associate Jessica Moon of the firm ROTH and BACON with offices in Port Clinton, Upper Sandusky, Marion, Ohio and Fort Myers, Florida. All members of the firm are licensed in Ohio and Florida. Mr. Roth’s practice is limited to wealth strategy planning and elder law in both states. Nothing in this article is intended for, nor should be relied upon as individual legal advice. The purpose of this article is to provide information to the public on concepts of law as they pertain to estate and business planning. Jeff Roth can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (telephone: 419-732-9994) copyright Jeffrey P. Roth 2017.