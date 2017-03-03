Upcoming events at Magruder Hospital

This support group is free and open to people living with MS and their family members. For questions or more information, call 419-607-6028.

The Multiple Sclerosis Support Group will meet on Tuesday, March 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Magruder Conference Center. The group will have a presenter and discussion on essential oils and how they can be helpful.

Free Colorectal Health Screen Kits

March is National Colorectal Awareness Month and every Monday through Friday in March, Magruder Hospital will have free take home colorectal health screening kits available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the main lobby of the hospital. This is being offered to increase awareness and early detection of disease.

The take home kits are a basic screen for blood in the stool, which could be a sign of several colorectal health issues. A colonoscopy, which is an outpatient screening procedure, is more widely accepted as the screening that is most effective for early detection of colorectal polyps and cancer.

For more information on the colorectal health screening kits, please call Rachel Fall, Magruder Director of Community Outreach & Physician Recruitment at 419-732-4061.

AARP Driver Safety Program

AARP will be offering their Driver Safety program in the Magruder Conference Center on Friday, May 12, from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Checks can be made out to AARP and brought the day of the program. Please RSVP to 419-732-4061.

Participants will learn: defensive driving techniques, new traffic laws and rules of the road, how to deal with aggressive drivers, how to handle problem situations such as left turns, right-of-way, interstate highway traffic, trucks and blind spots, how to safely use anti-lock brakes, air bags and safety belts. Some insurance companies offer a discount for those who have completed the course. Check with your insurance company to make sure.