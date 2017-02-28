Small Business Basics seminars set for March

This seminar will take the confusion out of efforts to avoid costly mistakes and unnecessary steps. Learn the basics of: name registration, licensing, taxes, zoning, business entities, employees, insurance, financing and business planning.

The Ohio Small Business Development Center at Terra State Community College is offering free, two-hour seminars, “Small Business Basics,” that will answer questions about starting, buying or expanding a small business.

The March schedule is:

• Wednesday, March 1, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Ottawa County Improvement Corporation (conference room), 8043 W. S.R. 163, Oak Harbor

• Wednesday, March 8, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce (conference room), 19 W. Market St., Tiffin

• Wednesday, March 15, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Erie County Chamber of Commerce (conference room), 604 W. Washington Row, Sandusky

• Wednesday, March 22, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Terra State Community College (Building D, Room 115), 2830 Napoleon Road, Fremont

These events are free and open to the public.

To register or for more information, call Bill Auxter, Director of the Ohio Small Business Development Center at Terra State Community College, 419-559-2210. Or contact him by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .