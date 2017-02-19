Discover your employment success story with OhioMeansJobs-Ottawa County

A young lady named Caitlin first came into the OhioMeansJobs Ottawa County center four months ago. She came in seeking help with her interview skills, which is one of the many services the OMJ Ottawa County center offers. The OMJ staff initially sat down with Caitlin and conducted a mock interview to evaluate her performance to identify what areas she needed the most help with.

“The main thing we wanted to focus on with Caitlin was to give her ways to keep calm during the interview process. Her nerves were always getting the best of her”, explained Valerie Mannon, Employment Resource Coordinator with OhioMeansJobs-Ottawa County. The OMJ staff would have her practice different interview questions and give tips on how to properly dress for success.

After several months working together with the OhioMeansJobs-Ottawa County staff, Caitlin was finally able to overcome her fear of interviewing. Mannon goes on to explain, “She was not the same person when she first walked through our door. She was relaxed, self-aware, determined and confident.” About a month ago, Caitlin was invited for a job interview that was in her area of study. Caitlin reported back to OMJ staff that the interview went well and she was offered the position.

OhioMeansJobs Ottawa County wishes Caitlin the best of luck in the next step of her career. Always continue to work hard and give it all you’ve got.

If you find this testimonial inspiring, please visit the OhioMeansJobs-Ottawa County location at 8043 W. State Route 163 in Oak Harbor.