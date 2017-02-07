Asset transfer

If you died leaving a spouse and one or more lineal descendants and the surviving spouse is the natural or adoptive parent of the child or all of the children, then the surviving spouse is entitled to all of your remaining assets.



If you died leaving a surviving spouse and one lineal descendant and if your spouse is not the natural or adoptive parent of that child (as in a second marriage), your spouse is entitled to the first Twenty Thousand Dollars ($20,000) of the assets titled in your name at death. The remainder of your assets is then divided equally between the surviving spouse and the child.



If you died leaving a spouse and more than one child naturally born or adopted by you during your lifetime and if the spouse is the natural or adoptive parent of one or more, but not all of the children, the spouse is entitled to the first Sixty Thousand Dollars ($60,000) of your estate plus one-third of the remainder. The children will split the remaining two-thirds among themselves equally. If the spouse is not the natural or adoptive parent of one or more of the children, the Sixty Thousand Dollars is reduced to Twenty Thousand Dollars.



If you die with no surviving spouse and no natural born or adopted children who have died leaving children (your grandchildren), then your estate passes to your parents if they are alive. If your parents are deceased, then your estate passes to your brothers or sisters or to the children of any brother or sister who has died before you. If you die with none of these people surviving, the law goes to your grandparents’ brothers and sisters and their descendants to find your heirs.



Are there any exceptions to these rules?



The law always has exceptions. A surviving spouse in every case may elect to receive the house which the couple maintained as their primary residence.



Another important point to remember is that the statutory share which the spouse may inherit if you do not leave a will may not be defeated by creating a will which leaves the surviving spouse amounts less than the spouse would be entitled to by statute if you had not left a will. In that case, the spouse may elect against the will and receive that portion of your estate they would be entitled to if you had not left a will.



Do I have any assets which do not pass under my will?



Anything titled in your name at death will pass to your designated beneficiaries as provided for in your will. If you do not leave a will, anything titled in your name at death will pass to your heirs at law.



There are certain assets you control, however, which do not pass under your will, but pass by a beneficiary designation you have made during your lifetime. Examples of this type of asset would be life insurance benefits and IRA’s or other types of income tax qualified investments. These assets pass to the persons you have designated as beneficiaries regardless of what your will might direct.



Assets held in trust will pass under the distribution terms contained in the trust document.



Jeff Roth is a partner with David Bacon and associate Jessica Moon of the firm ROTH and BACON with offices in Port Clinton, Upper Sandusky, Marion, Ohio and Fort Myers, Florida. All members of the firm are licensed in Ohio and Florida. Mr. Roth’s practice is limited to wealth strategy planning and elder law in both states. Nothing in this article is intended for, nor should be relied upon as individual legal advice. The purpose of this article is to provide information to the public on concepts of law as they pertain to estate and business planning. Jeff Roth can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (telephone: 419-732-9994) copyright Jeffrey P. Roth 2017.