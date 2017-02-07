Wayne Homes donates over $7500 to charities on behalf of customers

The Not So Random Acts of Kindness program began on Dec. 1 and ran through Dec. 30. For every home sold during the promotion, Wayne Homes donated $150 to the buyer’s charity of choice.

Wayne Homes, an Ohio based custom homebuilder that specializes in on-your-lot custom homes, announced they have donated more than $7500 on behalf of their customers, benefitting 17 national and local charities through the company’s Not So Random Acts of Kindness program.

This year, over 50 families participated in the campaign. Donations were made to several charities including St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the America Cancer Society, Wounded Warrior Project and a number of local humane societies and homeless shelters.

“The Not So Random Acts of Kindness program is unique because it allows our customers to give back through the purchase of a new home during the holiday season,” George Murphy, President of Wayne Homes said. “We are thrilled that we have the opportunity to collaborate with our customers and are happy to continue this program each year.”

Wayne Homes has held the Not So Random Acts of Kindness promotion for nine years and has donated more than $50,000 to charities. The Not So Random Acts of Kindness program is one of the many community involvement programs Wayne Homes carries out every year. With this program, Wayne Homes hopes to make a meaningful difference to those less fortunate during the holiday season.