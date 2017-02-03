Toledo Blade names GenoaBank a winner of the Toledo 2017 Top Workplaces Award

GenoaBank, a locally owned, independent, community bank, has been awarded a 2016 Top Workplaces honor by The Toledo Blade. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including Alignment, Execution and Connection, just to name a few.

“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. Oftentimes people assume its all about fancy perks and benefits,” says Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. “To be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. Who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture everyday-the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what’s most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is handled, how it’s going to get there and the feeling that everyone is in it together. Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn’t have a shot at being named a Top Workplace.”

“For 114 years we have never lost sight of our number one asset, our employees, who live our mission of delivering the best banking experience to our customers each and every day. We are proud to be recognized with this award and will continue the bank’s commitment to providing a professional and supportive environment for our high achieving employees,” said Martin P. Sutter, Chairman, President/CEO of GenoaBank.

Rachael Paule, HR Manager for GenoaBank added, “Our success could not have been possible without the integrity, dedication, passion and customer centered focus of our employees. To all of our employees, who are the bedrock of the organization, GenoaBank would like to thank you for this great honor and congratulate you for a job well done.”