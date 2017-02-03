Oak Harbor Chamber holds annual dinner

The Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual dinner meeting on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds. The event included dinner, corporate comedian Jason Douglas, a 50/50 raffle, Chinese auction and a business meeting.

L to R: New chamber board members Patricia Peters, Mike Barr and Adam Ohlemacher.

During the business meeting portion of the meeting, conducted by president Cherie Salazar, new board members were elected. New board members for the Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce include: Matt Adkins of Classic Construction, Mike Barr of Commodore Perry Federal Credit Union, Adam Ohlemacher of Croghan Colonial Bank and Patricia Peters of Magruder Hospital.

Current members of the board of directors are: Katherine Adams, God Stuff LLC; Don Douglas, Ashley Insurance Group/Village of Oak Harbor; David Franck, Tri Motor Sales; Debi Heiks, Ooo Glitter/Sweet Cart; Guy Parmigian, B-C-S School District; Cherie Salazar, Batdorff Real Estate; Austin Short, The Pit Stop; and Paulette Weirich, Drown’s Dairy.

For more information about the Oak Harbor Area Chamber, visit oakharborohio.net.