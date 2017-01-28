Wellness classes in Magruder Conference Center





For those interested in yoga or strength training, check out one of the classes offered in the Magruder Conference Center each week.



Linda Green is offering Hatha Yoga classes in the Magruder Hospital Conference Center on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Linda is a certified instructor who has been teaching yoga in this area for 30+ years. Cost for the classes is $8 per week if paid monthly, or $10 if paid per class. This class is a combination class with both experienced and beginner students. Participants in the beginner class will be introduced to a variety of yoga postures. The experienced student will learn to hold postures for longer periods of time. Students should bring a floor mat and wear layered comfortable clothes. For more information on these yoga classes, contact Linda at 419-635-2337.