Wellness classes in Magruder Conference Center
For those interested in yoga or strength training, check out one of the classes offered in the Magruder Conference Center each week.
Linda Green is offering Hatha Yoga classes in the Magruder Hospital Conference Center on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Linda is a certified instructor who has been teaching yoga in this area for 30+ years. Cost for the classes is $8 per week if paid monthly, or $10 if paid per class. This class is a combination class with both experienced and beginner students. Participants in the beginner class will be introduced to a variety of yoga postures. The experienced student will learn to hold postures for longer periods of time. Students should bring a floor mat and wear layered comfortable clothes. For more information on these yoga classes, contact Linda at 419-635-2337.
Local certified instructor Lisa Seckler offers strength training classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Cost for the class is $4 per session. This class is a full body workout with lots of stretches to combat soreness. Participants use hand weights, elastic bands and tubing, stretch strips and their own body weight to whip those muscles into shape. Strength training helps prevent age-related muscle loss, in addition to keeping bones and metabolism strong. Participants may join the classes anytime. For more information, call 419-732-4061.
For more information about other classes, educational programs and other events, visit magruderhospital.com and click on the events calendar.
