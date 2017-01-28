Dana Stahl CPA Inc. purchases the practice of John K. Krupp CPA LLC

Dana Stahl, CPA, Inc. announces the purchase of the tax practice of John K. Krupp, CPA, LLC, effective for the 2017 tax filing season. “We’ve talked about this for over a year. It seems to be a good fit for us,” said Dana Stahl, President. “John is getting ready to retire and move on, but he will be staying on for this tax season and possible next. We want his clients to know he is here if anyone wants his personal touch accordingly.”

Stahl also added, “Along with this addition to our practice, we continue to welcome new business accounting along with tax problem resolution services to assist those who have tax issues with IRS and other government agencies.”

The newly merged firm, which will retain the name of Dana Stahl, CPA, Inc. will operate out of Krupp’s former location at 1604 E. Perkins Ave., #108, across from the Groff Funeral Home. Hours are generally 8 a.m-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday.

The number is 419-625-1144, although the clients of John Krupp, CPA, LLC may continue to call 419-625-9000 for this tax season.

The firm Dana Stahl, CPA, Inc. has been in business since July 1987. The firm also has an office in Port Clinton at 210 Jefferson St., The number of that location is 419-734-2669.