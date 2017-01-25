Bassett’s Market holds 90 second shopping spree

Janine Dress, Roy and Mary Trisha, Tom Mumford, Jan Hirt and Charlie Bassett.

During The Beacon’s holiday Shop Local campaign, MJ Bennett won a 90 second shopping spree at Bassett’s Market. Bennett graciously donated the spree to the Danbury Food Pantry. Janine Dress, representative of the Danbury Food Pantry, completed the shopping spree and the items were donated to the food pantry.

Visit thebeacon.net to see a short video of Janine on her shopping spree.