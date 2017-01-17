Lake Erie Shores & Islands wins national award

Lake Erie Shores & Islands was recently voted as a Readers' Choice Award winner by SportsEvents magazine and is featured in the January 2017 issue.

Sports event professionals were asked to nominate destinations and sports venues that they believe display exemplary creativity and professionalism toward the groups they host. Nominations were received from readers throughout the year, and the top picks were selected based on results from an online voting system.

“SportsEvents readers came out in force to nominate and then to vote for their favorite sports events destinations and the host organizations that represent them. Our team is proud to honor the nominees that received the most votes with a 2017 Readers’ Choice Award,” said John Rezell, Sports Events executive editor.

"The Lake Erie Shores & Islands' experienced group sales team is dedicated to serving the sports event market. We are fortunate to have strong relationships with our local venue partners who help us secure the business and impress event attendees. We are honored the event organizers who read SportsEvents magazine love our destination and enjoy working with us," said Lake Erie Shores & Islands Group Sales Director Amanda Smith Rasnick.

With miles of shoreline, loads of family-friendly attractions, and acres of first-class facilities including the all-new Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center, it’s easy to see why Ohio’s Lake Erie Shores & Islands is America’s Sports & Family Fun Capital.