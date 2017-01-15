Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner

The Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce annual member dinner meeting will be held on January 27, at 6 p.m. at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds Hall located at 7870 W. SR 163. The evening will kick off with social hour, followed by a hot buffet dinner, a short business meeting to elect board members and then entertainment with Corporate Comedian Jason Douglas and a Chinese Auction throughout the night. Tickets are $12 and may be purchased by calling the chamber office at 419-898-0479. Deadline to RSVP is January 16.