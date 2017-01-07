Eighties plus

At this age the necessity of having a Health Care Power of Attorney, a Living Will and a Business Power of Attorney is paramount. Someone needs to be listed to provide assistance either with health or financial matters. You must have these documents and it is necessary that they be up to date. Be sure their cell number is on the form so the power of attorney can be contacted immediately if the hospital needs to call at two in the morning.

We are at the end of our series on aging. The reality is here and the options narrow. One change is clear, people live a lot longer today than they did fifty years ago.

The decisions you make as to the transferring of assets at death are likely to be your final decisions. It is important to think these matters through and feel comfortable that your directions are what you want.

If you have tangible personal property that you intend to transfer to a special person you must be sure your documents make the transfer complete. I recommend that you make the gift during life and enjoy the knowledge that it happened and the pleasure of a thank you. I had an elderly lady bring in her rings from her bank lock box. We took pictures with notations to ensure that the right ring got to the correct beneficiary. I gave my lecture and told her to wrap them up and enjoy Christmas. I will be interested to find out what happened and whether a gift was made or the rings are “safe” in the lock box with no one to enjoy them. Elderly people become very obstinate and possessive.

This is the time to accept help and listen to others as to your safety and best use of your financial resources in the last years of your life. There is the conflict between independence and accepting assistance. You took care of your children for many years now it is the time for the kids to take care of you.

The toughest issue is turning in the car keys. Underneath you know your abilities and if you are truly able to drive safely without injuring others. Combined with this issue is the decision as to where to live. Consider a location close to caregivers and having available transportation.

The issue of living with family or living in an assisted living facility is major. It is a matter of economics and independence. Again your mental self will give you the answer.

If you have very few resources then applying for Medicaid may be the answer. This takes planning and normally there will be a five year period between giving and becoming eligible for a nursing home. These decisions should have happened in your seventies but with long life expectancies, it is not too late.

The reality of aging is here. Let others assist you in your final decisions.

Try your best to get ahead of the issue with a course of action that will benefit yourself and your family. Select who you can trust and who will have the time and knowledge to guide you through to the end.

The best financial plan is to bounce your last check but don’t make it out to me.

Jeff Roth is a partner with David Bacon and associate Jessica Moon of the firm ROTH and BACON with offices in Port Clinton, Upper Sandusky, Marion, Ohio and Fort Myers, Florida. All members of the firm are licensed in Ohio and Florida. Mr. Roth’s practice is limited to wealth strategy planning and elder law in both states. Nothing in this article is intended for, nor should be relied upon as individual legal advice. The purpose of this article is to provide information to the public on concepts of law as they pertain to estate and business planning. Jeff Roth can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (telephone: 419-732-9994) copyright Jeffrey P. Roth 2016.