Bistro 163 rings in the New Year with Business After Hours

St. Joseph Catholic Church choir in the Sistine Chapel. On Thursday, Jan. 5, Bistro 163 is hosting the Port Clinton Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours from 5-7 p.m.

Bistro 163 will reopen for business on Monday, Jan. 9, serving lunch on weekdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and brunch on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. They will be hosting a free community meal on Monday, Jan. 9, from 5-7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend the free community meal. The after school snack and study program will resume on Jan. 18 and will be every Wednesday from 3-5 p.m.

In addition to Bistro 163 news, Chef Stacy Maple of Bistro 163 and the choir of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marblehead sang in Italy and Austria this holiday season. On New Year’s Day they sang alongside the Sistine Chapel Choir as the Holy Father, Pope Francis, celebrated Mass.