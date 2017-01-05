GenoaBank holds groundbreaking ceremony

Marty Sutter and his board of directors breaking ground for the new branch. On Friday, Dec. 30, GenoaBank held a groundbreaking ceremony for their Port Clinton/Catawba Branch which will be located at 4068 East Harbor Rd., Port Clinton.

Chairmen, President and Chief Executive Officer of GenoaBank, Marty Sutter, welcomed the crowd to the event and thanked all who made opening the new branch possible. GenoaBank employees handed out bells to those in attendance encouraging them to ring in the New Year with GenoaBank.

A light reception followed the groundbreaking ceremony at Waldo Peppers Bar and Grill from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

For more information on GenoaBank visit genoabank.com.

Mike Bassett was personally thanked at the event for his help in opening the new branch.