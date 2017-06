The Port Clinton Lions Club will be having a chicken BBQ on Saturday, June 3, at Lakeview Park on Perry Street in Port Clinton. The event will go from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. or until sold out. Tickets are $10 and that gets a half chicken, baked potato, slaw and a roll. To reserve a ticket, contact Lion Patti Howell at 919-724-7690.

Funds raised from this BBQ will support the club to help others in the community.